https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637614Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNishiki brocade, silk with silver threads, assembled in patchwork fashion for a priest's use. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637614View LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1450 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1450 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1450 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1087 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1450 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1087 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2174 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2899 px | 300 dpi8K HD JPEG 7680 x 4349 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1132 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9814 x 5557 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNishiki brocade, silk with silver threads, assembled in patchwork fashion for a priest's use. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More