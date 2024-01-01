rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637617
Japanese Buddhist robe made of squares of gold, tan, green and blue brocade, teal blue lining, worn. Original from the…
Japanese Buddhist robe made of squares of gold, tan, green and blue brocade, teal blue lining, worn. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

