Concubine robe of faded aubergine satin brocaded in blue, green, brown, shades of rose and gold. Nine large five-clawed dragons; one on front, one on back, one on each shoulder,Above border, front and back, two dragons in profile grasping the heavenly jewel. Ninth dragon under flap. Border of short, sinuous wave pattern in which each series of eight wave strips terminates in a curling wave spray roughly triform in shape. Border colors blue, aubergine, rose green, tan with narrow edges in pale green, ivory, pale blue, rose and yellow, with alternating gold lines. Body of robe decorated with loose cloud forms. Front and back panels split about 14' from bottom.Lining of faded rose raw silk. Concubine robes characterized by very large sitting five-clawed dragons, back and front. Sleeves finished with cuffs of same brocade. One of three concubine robes of same design, cf. 42.8.2, 42.8.3. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
