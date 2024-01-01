rawpixel
Cloisonne bowl; gold rim and base, blue interior; exterior, black ground with gold small cloud patterning in background, two…
Cloisonne bowl; gold rim and base, blue interior; exterior, black ground with gold small cloud patterning in background, two green and yellow dragons in foreground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here



