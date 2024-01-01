Panel of imperial yellow k'ossu with five five-clawed dragons in gold; one seated in a central medallion formed of loose clouds, and four disposed in the corners of the field, which contains clouds and bats. The entire panel is bordered with the Eternal Sea motif with swatiskas and emblems of the Precious Things. Colors include shades of blue,green, pink, rust, olive-green and mauve. Outer border of black k'ossu with a running design of dragons, lotus blossoms and leaves in shades of blue, green, pink, brown, mauve, olive-green and fischia. K'ossu ripped and worn in places. lining of gold-colored raw silk. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
