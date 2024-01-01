rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637666
Chair cover of red k'ossu , of the same color and design as 42.8.198, and the mate to it. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7637666

