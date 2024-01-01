Imperial 12-symbol robe of yellow satin embroidered with colored silks in satin stitch and with couched gold threads. Nine 5-clawed dragons in a field of tight white-eyed clouds. Crimson bats and good-luck characters, together with the traditional 12 symbols, appear in the field. Deep border of slanting stripes topped by tightly massed groups of clouds and surging waves. In the waves appear heaps of jewels, Precious Things, and branches of coral. The colors are brilliant but not strident. The robe has been re-tailored with narrow, standing collar and plain dark blue satin sleeves. The border band is so applied that most of the 'constellation' is hidden. Lining of medium blue satin, modern buttons. Robe slit at front, back, and sides. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here