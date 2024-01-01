rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637684
Coverlet in the shape of a kimono; indigo field decorated with cranes and pines and a large crest or medallion on the top of…
Coverlet in the shape of a kimono; indigo field decorated with cranes and pines and a large crest or medallion on the top of the back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

