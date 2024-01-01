https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637695Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow-ground wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637695View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1169 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3092 x 3013 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYellow-ground wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More