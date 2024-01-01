https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637697Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRectangular fragment of floral patterned fabric; red and purple flowers with green, blue, black and yellow leaves and vines; top section of pair. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637697View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 247 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 720 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 739 x 3594 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRectangular fragment of floral patterned fabric; red and purple flowers with green, blue, black and yellow leaves and vines; top section of pair. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More