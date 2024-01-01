rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637697
Rectangular fragment of floral patterned fabric; red and purple flowers with green, blue, black and yellow leaves and vines;…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rectangular fragment of floral patterned fabric; red and purple flowers with green, blue, black and yellow leaves and vines; top section of pair. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637697

View License

Rectangular fragment of floral patterned fabric; red and purple flowers with green, blue, black and yellow leaves and vines; top section of pair. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More