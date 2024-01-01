https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637705Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNavy background with thick white abstract applique with black accent stitching; black fabric with peach and yellow hash mark squares with spots around the border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637705View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2766 x 2302 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNavy background with thick white abstract applique with black accent stitching; black fabric with peach and yellow hash mark squares with spots around the border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More