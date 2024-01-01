rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637727
Coarse, woven coat; woven in gradients of blue to black; off-white embroidery around collar. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coarse, woven coat; woven in gradients of blue to black; off-white embroidery around collar. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637727

View License

Coarse, woven coat; woven in gradients of blue to black; off-white embroidery around collar. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More