rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637731
Brown coat; circular emblem on back at T center in cream color; cream colored designs at bottom. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Brown coat; circular emblem on back at T center in cream color; cream colored designs at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637731

View License

Brown coat; circular emblem on back at T center in cream color; cream colored designs at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More