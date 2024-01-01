https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637750Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text2 blue dragons on white ground with green, blue and yellow foliate and organic designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637750View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 992 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2480 px | 300 dpiFree Download2 blue dragons on white ground with green, blue and yellow foliate and organic designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More