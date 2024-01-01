rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637761
Rectangular fragment of green fabric with black and white patterns in background, and red, orange, blue, purple, and white…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rectangular fragment of green fabric with black and white patterns in background, and red, orange, blue, purple, and white flowers overtop. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637761

View License

Rectangular fragment of green fabric with black and white patterns in background, and red, orange, blue, purple, and white flowers overtop. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More