https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637763
Seated figure wearing a black robe with small white flowers on sleeves and chest area; cream-colored under robe and blue…
Seated figure wearing a black robe with small white flowers on sleeves and chest area; cream-colored under robe and blue inner sleeves; skirted bottoms that are puce in color with thin black stripes; figure holds brush in PR hand; characters/ text in upper right edge and in ULQ, as well as in lower left edge; red stamps in lower left edge of sheet, lower right edge of sheet and in center left; pale green shading in lower left edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637763

View License

Seated figure wearing a black robe with small white flowers on sleeves and chest area; cream-colored under robe and blue inner sleeves; skirted bottoms that are puce in color with thin black stripes; figure holds brush in PR hand; characters/ text in upper right edge and in ULQ, as well as in lower left edge; red stamps in lower left edge of sheet, lower right edge of sheet and in center left; pale green shading in lower left edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

