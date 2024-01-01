Seated figure wearing a black robe with small white flowers on sleeves and chest area; cream-colored under robe and blue inner sleeves; skirted bottoms that are puce in color with thin black stripes; figure holds brush in PR hand; characters/ text in upper right edge and in ULQ, as well as in lower left edge; red stamps in lower left edge of sheet, lower right edge of sheet and in center left; pale green shading in lower left edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
