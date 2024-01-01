rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637764
4 x 4 grid of bird and floral designs in pruple, pink, red, green, and yellow. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

4 x 4 grid of bird and floral designs in pruple, pink, red, green, and yellow. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637764

View License

4 x 4 grid of bird and floral designs in pruple, pink, red, green, and yellow. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More