https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAsazuma-bune, Fan-seller, and Poetic Epithets. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637771View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2373 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3513 x 5182 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAsazuma-bune, Fan-seller, and Poetic Epithets. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More