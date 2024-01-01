https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637781Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Water's Surface at Misaka in Kai Province. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637781View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1426 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2702 x 1926 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Water's Surface at Misaka in Kai Province. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More