https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Top side carved with smiling mask with protruding cheeks and forehead; bottom side carved with female genitalia and hand.…
Top side carved with smiling mask with protruding cheeks and forehead; bottom side carved with female genitalia and hand. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637819

View License

