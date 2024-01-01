https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637853Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnsigned; from the Saga Palace, Kyoto; figures inside a building, mountains in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637853View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 658 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5540 x 10098 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUnsigned; from the Saga Palace, Kyoto; figures inside a building, mountains in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More