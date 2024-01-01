Six-panel half-height screen (chu-byobu) depicting a group of elegantly dressed women enjoying a maple leaf viewing party. Gold clouds in gold leaf cover the upper 1/5 of the top of the composition, while the lower portion is dominated by a white curtain that creates the space of the party. In the right two panels, a group of male figures, one on horseback, has arrived and seems to be communicating with some of the female figures who emerge from behind the curtain. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
