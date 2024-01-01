https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMirror square, large floral design surrounded by key, sun and moon motifs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637856View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2311 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5397 x 3563 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMirror square, large floral design surrounded by key, sun and moon motifs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More