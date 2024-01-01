rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637868
Reclining tiger nursing a cub; 2 cubs playing at L; mountains in background; gold ground; inscription and seal, LRC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

