https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text2 tigers descending down rocky hill; gold ground; inscription and seal, LLC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637871View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 549 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1600 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3920 x 1792 px | 300 dpiFree Download2 tigers descending down rocky hill; gold ground; inscription and seal, LLC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More