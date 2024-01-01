https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637905Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProfile of Hiroshige, mourning poem over his death. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637905View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1981 x 2844 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadProfile of Hiroshige, mourning poem over his death. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More