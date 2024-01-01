https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637917Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text2 crows and wing tip of third crow flying at top; orange sky. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637917View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1145 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2065 x 1970 px | 300 dpiFree Download2 crows and wing tip of third crow flying at top; orange sky. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More