https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638000Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry Blossoms at Night on Naka-no-chō in the Yoshiwara. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638000View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 782 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2789 x 1817 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCherry Blossoms at Night on Naka-no-chō in the Yoshiwara. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More