https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638004Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOval fan mounted to cardstock folder. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638004View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1150 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3353 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3858 x 3696 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOval fan mounted to cardstock folder. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More