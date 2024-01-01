https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text2 yellow mum flowers on top of a long, slender stem; 2 partially open buds below; inscription and 3 seals at left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638017View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2649 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3423 x 4523 px | 300 dpiFree Download2 yellow mum flowers on top of a long, slender stem; 2 partially open buds below; inscription and 3 seals at left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More