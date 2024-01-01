rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638017
2 yellow mum flowers on top of a long, slender stem; 2 partially open buds below; inscription and 3 seals at left. Original…
2 yellow mum flowers on top of a long, slender stem; 2 partially open buds below; inscription and 3 seals at left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638017

View License

