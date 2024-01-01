rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638023
Large orange and pink flower on top of a blueish stem, with 4 buds; rock behind flower in LRC; inscription and 2 seals at…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Large orange and pink flower on top of a blueish stem, with 4 buds; rock behind flower in LRC; inscription and 2 seals at left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638023

View License

Large orange and pink flower on top of a blueish stem, with 4 buds; rock behind flower in LRC; inscription and 2 seals at left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More