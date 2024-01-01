https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638092Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNightingale on a willow branch. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638092View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 904 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2637 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4031 x 3037 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNightingale on a willow branch. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More