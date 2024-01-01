rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638386
Hokusai's Cuckoo and Azaleas (Hototogisu, satsuki), from an untitled series known as Small Flowers (1834). Original from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's Cuckoo and Azaleas (Hototogisu, satsuki), from an untitled series known as Small Flowers (1834). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638386

View License

Hokusai's Cuckoo and Azaleas (Hototogisu, satsuki), from an untitled series known as Small Flowers (1834). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

More