https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated tiger turned to PR; green floral brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638418View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 462 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1348 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1480 x 3844 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeated tiger turned to PR; green floral brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More