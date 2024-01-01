https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638421Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai's landscape with waterfall, from an untitled series of chuban prints (1831). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638421View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2247 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai's landscape with waterfall, from an untitled series of chuban prints (1831). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.More