https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638423Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPheasant (1658-1716) by Ogata Korin. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638423View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1058 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3085 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3674 x 4168 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3674 x 4168 px | 300 dpi | 43.84 MBFree DownloadPheasant (1658-1716) by Ogata Korin. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More