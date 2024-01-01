rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638431
Hokusai's The Poet Otomo no Kuronushi, from the series Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen) (1810). Original from The Art Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's The Poet Otomo no Kuronushi, from the series Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen) (1810). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638431

View License

Hokusai's The Poet Otomo no Kuronushi, from the series Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen) (1810). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

More