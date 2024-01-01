rawpixel
Hokusai's A Man Shooting with a Blowpipe, illustration for the Conch Shell (Horagai), from the series ""A Matching Game with…
Hokusai's A Man Shooting with a Blowpipe, illustration for the Conch Shell (Horagai), from the series ""A Matching Game with Genroku-period Poem Shells. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
