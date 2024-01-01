https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638477Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMale figure with halo reading a handscroll while sitting on a lion with curly mane and tail. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638477View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 753 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1575 x 2510 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMale figure with halo reading a handscroll while sitting on a lion with curly mane and tail. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More