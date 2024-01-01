https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638523Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBald man carrying two slender staffs staff in PL hand rests on ground, staff in PR hand held above head; black dog at feet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638523View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 494 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1441 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1786 x 4338 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBald man carrying two slender staffs staff in PL hand rests on ground, staff in PR hand held above head; black dog at feet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More