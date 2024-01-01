rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638553
Standing tiger; open mouth; looking to proper left; bronze and pale green brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Standing tiger; open mouth; looking to proper left; bronze and pale green brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638553

View License

Standing tiger; open mouth; looking to proper left; bronze and pale green brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More