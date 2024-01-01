https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638560Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStepping orange tiger with tongue sticking out; grey bamboo trunk on R; off-white mat and light wood frame with plexi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638560View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 407 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1188 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1356 x 3996 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStepping orange tiger with tongue sticking out; grey bamboo trunk on R; off-white mat and light wood frame with plexi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More