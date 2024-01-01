https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638573Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman wearing hat standing in twisted pose, looking over her shoulder; red and grey foliage behind; Matted. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638573View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 485 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1414 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1748 x 4326 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman wearing hat standing in twisted pose, looking over her shoulder; red and grey foliage behind; Matted. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More