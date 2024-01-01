rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638574
Striding figure holding a bird with his PL hand and looking back over his PR shoulder. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Striding figure holding a bird with his PL hand and looking back over his PR shoulder. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638574

View License

Striding figure holding a bird with his PL hand and looking back over his PR shoulder. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More