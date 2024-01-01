https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlue mixed on the woman's sash. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638591View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2361 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3528 x 5231 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGlue mixed on the woman's sash. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More