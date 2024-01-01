rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638621
White and blue phoenix perched on a gnarled tree branch at center; waterfall and tree trunk at L; waves and pink flowers at R; seal and inscription, LLC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7638621

