https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638624Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlock of white and grey cranes against gold ground standing and preening. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638624View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 538 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1569 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9651 x 4326 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFlock of white and grey cranes against gold ground standing and preening. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More