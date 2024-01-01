https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBranches extending upward from LRC, covered with small blossoms; text at URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638644View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 342 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 998 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2005 x 7035 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBranches extending upward from LRC, covered with small blossoms; text at URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More