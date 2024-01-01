https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638726Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextActors Ichikawa Danjūrō IV as Kagekiyo and Nakamura Utaemon I as Seigen. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638726View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 641 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1620 x 3033 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadActors Ichikawa Danjūrō IV as Kagekiyo and Nakamura Utaemon I as Seigen. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More