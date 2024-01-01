https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638745Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrey-skinned man dressed in grey and white garment with red-orange vest holding a barrel-shaped black and white object above his head. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638745View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 477 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1390 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 1693 x 4262 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGrey-skinned man dressed in grey and white garment with red-orange vest holding a barrel-shaped black and white object above his head. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More